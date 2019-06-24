

For 200 days Prescott Demas was the mainstay of the Justice for our Stolen Children camp in Wascana Park. Now, he’s raising his new daughter to be a member of the community that’s continued since the camp was decommissioned.

"Just full of gratitude,” Demas said. “I mean I love her, every minute.”

Demas has set up the same teepee that housed the sacred fire his neighbourhood, as a place of prayer and healing for the community.

Two month old Tema ‘Oskana’ Demas was born to Demas and his partner Shannon Corkery, who met at the camp. Community members say she’s a symbol of hope, and reminds them why the camp was important.

The couple lives with Richelle Dubois, mother of Haven Dubois, and another camp founder.

“I was hoping the teepee would bring some calm to our neighbourhood,” Dubois said. “Also a place to drop in, say your prayers or just talk. A place for people to be comfortable.”

The former members of the protest camp say that they hope the teepee will provide needed support to the community, and are also offering advice to families navigating the system.

Those involved in the camp have stayed close since they were ordered to leave the park on Sept. 11 last year.

“We have a lot of addictions at night here and a lot of gun play and that,” Soolee Papequash, former protest camp member said. “So I was hoping that the teepee would bring some calmness to our neighborhood."

She has erected a teepee in the neighbourhood as well, with hope of providing support to those who need it.

