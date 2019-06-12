The Saskatchewan SPCA hosted a workshop Wednesday to discuss a better way to deal with animal hoarding situations.

The workshop explored the science behind animal hoarding, and looked at interagency methods of addressing the issue.

"There can be no recovery in these kinds of circumstances unless we attend to the welfare of human beings as well as their animal counterparts,” Veterinary Social Worker at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine Erin Wasson said.

Social workers, police and veterinarians were in attendance, and the different agencies agree that a lack of welfare for the human involved in the hoarding is often a factor.

"What isn't accounted for is the person in that equation, so they're removing the animals without providing any behavioural intervention,” Associate Professor at the School of Social Work at the University of British Columbia Christiana Bratiotis said.

According to Animal Protection Services, most cases stem mental health issues experienced by the person involved, and that no actual animal abuse has taken place.

"So there's a lack of insight there and a lack of understanding that although they may love the animals, they're not providing the care any longer, and they've accumulated a number that they've become overwhelmed,” Executive Director of Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan Don Ferguson said.

Organizers want to begin a one health approach, meaning a focus on human and animal health.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Colton Wiens.