Ministry of Education rolls out new Respect in School training for teachers, staff
(File image)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 11:21AM CST
REGINA -- The Ministry of Education has announced a new training program for teachers, school staff and volunteers.
The program, called Respect in School, was announced by Education Minister Gordon Wyant and Respect Group Co-founder Sheldon Kennedy. It will be available in the coming weeks at no cost to all school divisions, including First Nations and independent schools.
The personal development training course will be offered online and will provide insight on preventing, identifying, responding to and reporting bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination.