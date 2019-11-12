REGINA -- The Ministry of Education has announced a new training program for teachers, school staff and volunteers.

The program, called Respect in School, was announced by Education Minister Gordon Wyant and Respect Group Co-founder Sheldon Kennedy. It will be available in the coming weeks at no cost to all school divisions, including First Nations and independent schools.

The personal development training course will be offered online and will provide insight on preventing, identifying, responding to and reporting bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination.