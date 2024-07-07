Minor injuries reported after three vehicle crash in south Regina

A collision between three vehicles disrupted travel plans for those in Regina’s south end on Saturday.

In the late morning hours of July 6, Regina police were dispatched to crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of Parliament Avenue and Rae Street.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene as well.

At around 11 a.m. on Saturday, CTV News observed a fire engine, an ambulance, and multiple police vehicles at the scene.

Traffic was being diverted away from the site, located just one block west of Albert Street.

Details from the Regina Police Service (RPS) were limited. However, RPS did confirm three occupants of the affected vehicles were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

One driver remained uninjured and was able to drive their vehicle from the scene of the collision. The two remaining vehicles were towed.

The crash remains under investigation, according to RPS. No charges have been laid.