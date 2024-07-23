Missing 87-year-old Sask. woman found safe by RCMP

An 87-year-old woman, who was previously reported missing by RCMP, has been found safe.

Catherine Rawson was last in contact with her family on July 13 at a business in Swift Current. She was later reported missing on July 18.

Rawson had told family members she was travelling from Montana to Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.

On Tuesday, RCMP reported that Rawson had been found safe but did not specify where she was found.

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.