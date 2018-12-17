

CTV Regina





A 93-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead, according to his family.

Raul Burchi was last seen on Sunday, December 9. Police issued an alert several days later asking the public to help them locate him.

On Sunday, December 16, a family member posted on Facebook that Burchi had been found and had passed away.

Police confirmed on Monday morning that Burchi’s vehicle was found northeast of Montmartre. Police say a man was found dead inside the vehicle and confirmed it was Burchi.

His family was notified of his death.