

CTV Regina





Police are looking for a 93-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday, December 9.

Raul Burchi is described as 5’6” tall, weighing about 150 pounds with a thin build, short grey hair and green eyes. He drives a 2015 white Subaru Impreza with Saskatchewan license plate 160 EWR.

Burchi was last seen on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Police do not believe he has come to any harm, but his family says it is unusual to go so long without hearing from him.

Anyone with information about Burchi is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.