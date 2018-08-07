Missing Ont. man found dead near Grasslands National Park
Donald Stoliker (Supplied: RCMP)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 10:06AM CST
The RCMP says a 63-year-old Ontario man has been found dead south of Grasslands National Park.
Donald Stoliker, 63, from Newburgh, Ont. was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon. The RCMP reported he had been found dead on Monday night.
According to the RCMP, his death is not being considered suspicious. Police are working with the Coroner’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.