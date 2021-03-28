REGINA -- Mobile COVID-19 testing will be made available in Moose Jaw, after increased community transmission of variants of concern was reported in the city.

The mobile test clinic will replace Moose Jaw’s existing scheduled drop-in testing on Monday and Tuesday. Drop-in testing will continue on March 31 at 250 Thatcher Drive.

As of Saturday, the province said it has detected 80 variants of concern in the South Central zone, which includes Moose Jaw.

Anyone in the Moose Jaw area looking for COVID-19 testing services can still book appointments by calling HealthLine 811.

The SHA listed several new health recommendations for Moose Jaw area residents, including:

Only gathering indoors with your immediate household. For those over the age of 50, consider not increasing your household bubble

Limiting travel and shopping to essentials only.Opt for take-out and curbside pick up options

Staying home if you have mild symptoms, or if you have been in contact with someone with mild symptoms

Getting tested if symptoms develop or if you have been exposed to someone with symptoms.

"COVID-19 is transmitted through coughing and sneezing (droplet transmission), and by touching surfaces with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands," the SHA said, in a release.