REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has made good on a bet with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney over the WHL Prairie Classic.

The outdoor WHL game at Mosaic Stadium last month pitted the Calgary Hitmen against the Regina Pats. Prior to the game, Moe made the wager with Kenney that the loser of the bet would wear the other team’s jersey.

The Hitmen went on to win the game 5-4 in overtime.

“Premier Kenney is a man of his word and he sent me a Hitmen jersey very quickly after that game, and I also am a man of my word,” Moe said before donning the rival team’s sweater in a video posted to Twitter. “It burns a little bit, but I’ll be putting it on.”

In a reply, Kenney told Moe the jersey "looks good on you" and thanked Saskatchewan for the hospitality shown to both the Calgary Flames and Calgary Hitmen.