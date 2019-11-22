Moe dons Calgary Hitmen jersey after losing Prairie Classic bet
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wears a Calgary Hitmen jersey after losing a bet with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. (Twitter: Scott Moe)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 10:18AM CST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has made good on a bet with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney over the WHL Prairie Classic.
The outdoor WHL game at Mosaic Stadium last month pitted the Calgary Hitmen against the Regina Pats. Prior to the game, Moe made the wager with Kenney that the loser of the bet would wear the other team’s jersey.