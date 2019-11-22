REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has made good on a bet with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney over the WHL Prairie Classic.

The outdoor WHL game at Mosaic Stadium last month pitted the Calgary Hitmen against the Regina Pats. Prior to the game, Moe made the wager with Kenney that the loser of the bet would wear the other team’s jersey.

There's two great outdoor hockey games coming up just next door in Saskatchewan on October 26 & 27, so we've brokered a friendly wager with my friend @PremierScottMoe.



Your @WHLHitmen jersey is in the mail, Scott. It's going to look great on you! pic.twitter.com/RP4uLCrZzD — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) October 19, 2019

The Hitmen went on to win the game 5-4 in overtime.

“Premier Kenney is a man of his word and he sent me a Hitmen jersey very quickly after that game, and I also am a man of my word,” Moe said before donning the rival team’s sweater in a video posted to Twitter. “It burns a little bit, but I’ll be putting it on.”

Last month I made a wager with @jkenney on @TheWHL Prairie Classic.



Well Premier Kenney, a bet’s a bet, and I'm a man of my word - the @WHLHitmen beat the @WHLPats fair and square.



Thanks for the jersey, and thank you to everyone involved for such a memorable weekend! pic.twitter.com/EhsQvLS9KP — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) November 22, 2019

In a reply, Kenney told Moe the jersey "looks good on you" and thanked Saskatchewan for the hospitality shown to both the Calgary Flames and Calgary Hitmen.