A Moose Jaw pharmacist has been fined for taking more than $700,000 in gift cards from a pharmaceutical company.

Nikolas Voelk was fined $5,000, as well as $14,000 to cover costs for the investigation and hearings by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals (SCPP). The SCPP delivered the written decision in December.

He must also disclose the decision to all his employers and licensees for the next three years.

Voelk was the pharmacy manager at the Moose Jaw Co-op from Sept. 20, 2000 to Oct. 29, 2015. He was fired in 2015.

On Nov. 4, 2015, the college received a complaint from Gerry Onyskevitch of the Moose Jaw Co-op.

Upon investigation, it was found that Voelk had taken more than $700,000 in Visa cards, retail gift card and American Express certificates from the drug company Pharmascience from 2005 to 2013.