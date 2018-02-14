

The City of Moose Jaw is poised to make water more expensive on May 1.

City council passed the motion with a four to three vote on Tuesday night. The vote will see the water works utility rate go up by 15 per cent.

Residents will also see a 6 per cent increase on their sanitary sewer utility rate. The average household will pay an extra $11 each month.

A city report says the water works utility needs nearly $135 million over the next five years. Mayor Fraser Tolmie says the rate increase is high, but needed.

The mayor says there’s a chance the rate could be reduced if the city gets provincial funding.