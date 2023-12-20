REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw residents to see average monthly tax increases of $16.57 following budget approval

    Most residents in Moose Jaw will see their taxes increase by a total of $16.57 per month in 2024 after city council approved its latest budget on Monday.

    The increases include a 7.6 per cent raise to property taxes and a four per cent increase to both water and wastewater services, the city said in a news release.

    The city added that the average homeowner will see an annual increase of $198.84 in 2024.

    According to the city, some of the key items the budget will help pay for include water main replacements, the development of online permitting software and cyber insurance.

    “This budget reflects the stark impact of inflation on the City of Moose Jaw,” Mayor Clive Tolley said.

    Tolley added the city knows the increases will be a challenge for many Moose Jaw residents but said there are too many infrastructure and program needs that the city cannot ignore.

    “During budget deliberations there were other proposed programs and services our community needs that we had to reject due to our financial situation,” Tolley said.

    Other increases that amount to the $198.84 include an average annual increase of $35.74 for Moose Jaw police and $14.56 per year for the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

    -- With files from Cole Davenport.

