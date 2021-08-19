MOOSE JAW -- The two school divisions covering Moose Jaw gave incoming kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students a chance to ease into their first days of school.

The Holy Trinity Catholic School Division and Prairie South School Division teamed up to offer the "First Riders" program to both the new students and their parents for another year.

"By letting our children get on the bus, learn the rules and actually get to ride the bus, it helps take away anxiety and it helps parents feel a whole lot more secure in sending their kiddos to school," said Holy Trinity director of education Ward Strueby said. "It just really ensures they have a great first impression of school."

The session included a rundown on safety and rules and a chance to ride the bus ahead for the students and their parents on the first day of school.

Nadine Easterby brought her three-year-old niece Aurorihannah Gueffroy Pomeroy to the event and said it was a great experience.

“It’s a nice introduction to them to know what a school bus is, when they go on the school bus and what kind of rules there are when they get there," Easterby said.

With the first ride out of the way, the first day of school is coming up with one less new experience to worry about on a day already filled with them for young learners.