Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire

MOOSE JAW -

A strip mall in Moose Jaw went up in flames on Thursday night, as fire crews asked the public to avoid the area.

Pictures and video show the building fully engulfed.

The mall, located on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive, has several commercial tenants including Dollar Tree and Bulk Barn.

Moose Jaw Police and fire were on scene on Thursday, redirecting eastbound traffic from Thatcher Drive as firefighters battled the large structure fire.

As of Thursday night, emergency officials had not said if anyone was injured or indicated a potential cause.