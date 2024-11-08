REGINA
Regina

    • Two vehicles shot at in southeast Regina, Police investigating

    A Regina Police Service can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Regina police are asking the public for tips after a gun was fired at two vehicles earlier this week in the Wood Meadows neighbourhood.

    Officers were called to the 2800 block of Fowler St. around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday for a report that a parked vehicle had been shot at overnight, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Around 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Truesdale Drive for a report that another parked vehicle had been shot at overnight.

    In both instances, officers observed damage believed to be caused by a firearm.

    Investigation is ongoing, police said.

    If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.

     

      

