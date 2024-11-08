Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Shawn Sparvier

Shawn Sparvier believes Regina needs to begin thinking outside the box, particularly surrounding how income is generated by the city.

“Things could be a lot better than what they are now,” Sparvier told CTV News. “I see a lot of opportunities where there is missed income in this city.”

Currently, property taxes are Regina’s main source of income for city planning, projects and funding.

While the city can access outside funding, Sparvier has some ideas to generate more cash flow.

“We need to get into the [private] health service industry,” he said. “Before another company builds this stuff and before the [provincial] government just pays them for it.”

Sparvier also believes teaming up with more Indigenous companies to build and operate spaces.

“Then we can grow the city as a whole together,” he added.

In his view, the extra income would limit or even reduce property taxes for residents.

“[The city] has all these great initiatives, but it should not be at the tax payers’ expense,” Sparvier explained.

And the added Indigenous involvement will bring new perspectives to City Hall.

“The city has lots of First Nations population, and I just seen a lot of growth not happening with the First Nations people,” Sparvier said. “Everything that the city does should be looked at with a view of First Nations people.”

Sparvier also wants to see a growing job market to boost the economy. And believes more available jobs would mean less homelessness on the streets.

“Then we can start like transitioning people from homeless to social assistance, social assistance,” he said. “But there are a lot of skilled people out there that are just in a bad position right now. And it's about giving them the opportunity to get out of the bad position.”

His final election pillar aims to revitalize downtown with community-led initiatives.

“Once they feel proud about where they're from, then people will feel more safe where they are,” Sparvier said. “I know a lot of people don't feel safe downtown right now.”

Sparvier says he brings fresh ideas with a different world view and can make the city work better for all residents.

“We can get this money and keep it locally,” he said. “The economy, tourism, employment that would grow.”

“And if it's done with First Nations, in a partnership with them, people might want to actually come and get healed,” Sparvier added.

Residents will go to the polls to elect their mayor, city councillors and school board trustees on Nov. 13.

Information on how to vote, ward profiles and candidates can be found here.