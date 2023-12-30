Moose Jaw Warriors player added to Team Canada’s roster at World Juniors

Jagger Firkus, a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors, has been added to Team Canada’s 25-player roster at the World Juniors.

Hockey Canada announced the addition in a post to X on Saturday afternoon.

ROSTER UPDATE | Jagger Firkus has been added to 🇨🇦’s 25-player roster for the #WorldJuniors.



MISE À JOUR | Jagger Firkus a été ajouté à la formation de 25 joueurs du 🇨🇦 pour le #MondialJunior. pic.twitter.com/2ZOYxJw2ea — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 30, 2023

The 19-year-old made 27 goals and 59 points in 32 games this season with the Warriors.

He was at Canada's selection camp along with fellow Warriors teammates Brayden Yager and Denton Mateychuck but did not make the team then.

It is unclear who will leave Team Canada’s roster, but a tweet from TSN’s Darren Dreger said there are injury concerns.

Canada adding forward Jagger Firkus to its 25 man roster in Sweden. Injury concerns. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 30, 2023

Team Canada plays against Germany at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The World Juniors, which are taking place in Sweden, go until Jan. 5.