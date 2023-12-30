REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw Warriors player added to Team Canada’s roster at World Juniors

    (Photo source: Hockey Canada X page) (Photo source: Hockey Canada X page)

    Jagger Firkus, a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors, has been added to Team Canada’s 25-player roster at the World Juniors.

    Hockey Canada announced the addition in a post to X on Saturday afternoon.

    The 19-year-old made 27 goals and 59 points in 32 games this season with the Warriors.

    He was at Canada's selection camp along with fellow Warriors teammates Brayden Yager and Denton Mateychuck but did not make the team then.

    It is unclear who will leave Team Canada’s roster, but a tweet from TSN’s Darren Dreger said there are injury concerns.

    Team Canada plays against Germany at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    The World Juniors, which are taking place in Sweden, go until Jan. 5.

