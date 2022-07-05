Moose Jaw Warriors unveil new Snowbirds-inspired logo

The Moose Jaw Warriors will have a new logo for the 2022-23 season, after unveiling a Snowbirds inspired design on Tuesday morning.

The new logo features a red and white Tutor jet, paying homage to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds who operate out of 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

“The Snowbirds conduct themselves with pride, leadership, and structure,” said Chad Taylor, Moose Jaw Warriors president and governor.

“Our team culture and the Snowbirds culture have grown together over the years to strengthen both organizations. The Moose Jaw Warriors are determined to provide an experience to its team and staff to make them all become better members in their future communities.”

The logo includes the Snowbirds symbol, which is seen on the underbelly of the CT 114 Tutor jet. The organization said the typeface is a nod to historic aviation font styles.

The change comes following a review into the logo – particularly the Indigenous elements.

“As we move forward with a new era and logo, we need to remind ourselves that it is our responsibility to educate ourselves about Truth and Reconciliation for a better tomorrow,” said Taylor.

The team announced it would be conducting a formal review of its logo in 2020.

More details to come…