MOOSE JAW -- The Moose Jaw Warriors have announced a new addition to its coaching staff.

Olivia Howe is poised to bring her extensive game experience to the Warriors. She won two NCAA championships, was a captain for the Notre Dame Hounds and won an Esso Cup title in 2011.

“We are very pleased to add Olivia to our hockey operations staff,” Warriors VGM Alan Millar said. “She has tremendous experience in the game and made a strong impression on our staff at our recent training camp as a guest coach. Olivia has played at a high level, coached, scouted, been a leader and a champion in her career. She will be a strong addition to our team.”

The league confirmed Howe is the first woman to be named to one of the WHL clubs coaching staff.

