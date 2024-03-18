'More on the back of taxpayers': Sask. hears calls to decrease debt ahead of provincial budget

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and Sask. NDP are calling on the government to halt potential increases to the province’s debt in its upcoming budget.

On Monday, the CTF parked its debt clock in front of the legislature as the called for the provincial government to balance its budget this year.

“Every year the government fails to balance the budget, the debt increases,” said Prairie Director Gage Haubrich. “It puts more on the back of tax payers.”

The Saskatchewan Party government last presented a balanced budget in 2022, but have not had consecutive balanced budgets since 2013 through 2015.

“Saskatchewanians balance their household budgets every single month,” said Haubrich. “And they’re making sure all the necessities are taken care of.”

According to a mid-year fiscal review in November 2023, the province’s gross debt was almost $32 billion.

“This year, the government is spending $640 million on interest on that debt,” Haubrich explained. “That’s money that can’t be used for tax relief or programs.”

The NDP opposition says that debt is almost $14 billion more than when Scott Moe became Premier in 2018.

Leader Carla Beck expected that number to increase again, when the province reveals its budget on Wednesday.

“[Moe] is on track to double the provincial debt he found when he came to office,” she said at a press conference Monday.

Moe deficit

After projecting a $1 billion surplus one-year ago in its provincial budget, the government had to alter course following the mid-year fiscal review which forecasted a $1 billion deficit.

“Despite this record spending, Saskatchewan people are not better off for it,” Beck said. “The government would rather throw money at problems than solve them.”

During question period, the premier called out the NDP who have continuously called for more spending and for the Sask. Party to cut taxes.

“All the while saying, ‘why isn’t the budget balanced,” Moe remarked.

“When you’re in government, you have to make serious decisions on behalf of the people of this province. [A] serious decision so our economy can grow and prosper so we can invest that money in our communities.”

The province’s full 2024-25 budget will be released Wednesday.