More than 3,400 customers still without power as crews continue with repairs: SaskPower

A damaged power line encased in ice after a strong storm hit southwestern Sask. on Tuesday. (Courtesy: SaskPower) A damaged power line encased in ice after a strong storm hit southwestern Sask. on Tuesday. (Courtesy: SaskPower)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener