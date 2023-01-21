'More than just a game': Sask. curlers look to qualify for 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

A staple of Special Olympics curling in Regina has returned to the ice this weekend.

Ten teams are competing in the 8th Annual Curl Regina Special Olympics Saskatchewan Bonspiel at the Callie Curling Club.

“Everyone’s friends and family [are] out here,” said Special Olympics Saskatchewan director of programs, Ben Lozinsky.

“It’s something that all the curlers look forward to throughout the whole year. This is their big competition of the year and they’re excited to see their friends.”

Four of the teams are from Saskatchewan. Those rinks are looking to qualify for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada National Winter Games in Calgary, including Daniel Fiedelleck’s rink out of Melfort.

Fiedelleck has 35 years of curling under his belt and has represented Saskatchewan on the national stage the last three consecutive Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

“My dad taught me curling when I was only seven or eight years old and I’ve been curling ever since,” he said.

“I call it my home at the rink because I’m there everyday.”

Fiedelleck’s foursome is the team to beat this weekend. They opened up their first draw with a 6-4 win Saturday morning.

The other six teams in the tournament are from Manitoba. However, they cannot qualify for the national winter games through this bonspiel.

“Our teams aren’t all the same skill level and ability level so when we bring in the other province it gives a little bit better competition for all levels,” Lozinsky said.

While the competition is stiff, Fiedelleck said making friends is almost as important as making shots.

“It’s more than just a game,” Fiedelleck said, adding that meeting new people and travelling to different places are his favourite parts of the sport.

The championship final is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday. The top Saskatchewan finisher will be selected to move onto nationals.

“It’s a source of pride to don the Saskatchewan uniform and go in front of the national stage,” Lozinsky said.

“They all look forward to it. They take it seriously.”