Apple and Raisin Kugel
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 12:01PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 31, 2021 2:02PM CST
A Jewish tradition that young and old will love. This is a sweet side dish studded with chopped apples and raisins. It’s delicious with roast chicken.
Adapted from Jewish Cooking (2002)
Makes 1 lasagne pan.
- 500 g egg noodles
- ½ cup melted butter
- 1 heaping cup cottage cheese
- 3 peeled and cored apples, chopped
- 4 eggs
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 3 handfuls raisins
- ½ tsp baking soda
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a large lasagne pan.
Cook the noodles according to package instructions. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Add the butter and toss well to coat. Add the remaining ingredients and stir well. Transfer to the prepared pan. Cover loosely with foil and bake for 1 hour. Remove the foil and continue to bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Serve hot or cold.
