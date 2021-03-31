A Jewish tradition that young and old will love. This is a sweet side dish studded with chopped apples and raisins. It’s delicious with roast chicken.

Adapted from Jewish Cooking (2002)

Makes 1 lasagne pan.

  • 500 g egg noodles
  • ½ cup melted butter
  • 1 heaping cup cottage cheese
  • 3 peeled and cored apples, chopped
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 3 handfuls raisins
  • ½ tsp baking soda

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a large lasagne pan.

Cook the noodles according to package instructions. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Add the butter and toss well to coat. Add the remaining ingredients and stir well. Transfer to the prepared pan. Cover loosely with foil and bake for 1 hour. Remove the foil and continue to bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Serve hot or cold.