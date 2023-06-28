Blue Cheese Burgers with Garlic Mayo

A sensational burger that delivers in every bite.

Makes 2-4 burgers, depending on the size

1 lb ground beef or lamb

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary, or 1 tsp dried, finely chopped

2 green onions, sliced

1/2 - 1 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Hamburger buns

Sliced white onion

Lettuce

Garlic Mayo

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ tsp salt

1 cup mayonnaise

1 ½ tsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp olive oil

Preheat BBQ. In a bowl, combine the ground meat, pepper, salt, rosemary, green onion, blue cheese, and Dijon. Mix well and form into burger patties. Grill patties to desired doneness. Toast buns; smear with the garlic mayo. Top with cooked burger patty, onion and lettuce.

Garlic mayo: whisk all ingredients together and chill until ready to serve.