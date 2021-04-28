REGINA -- A showy pie that is a stand-out dessert! In this version, a portion of the filling is cooked and mixed with fresh blueberries to create a delicious texture. *If you are using frozen blueberries, increase the cornstarch amount by another 1-2 tbsp.

Makes one 10” pie

1 ½ cups fresh blueberries*

¼ cup water

2/3 cup sugar

3 tbsp cornstarch

5 cups fresh blueberries*

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of ½ a lemon

¼ tsp almond extract

1 egg, beaten

1 double crust pie recipe for one 10” pie, ideally using 3 cups of flour

1 beaten egg, for brushing

1 tbsp sugar, for the sprinkling

Combine the filling ingredients before you start the pie crust to allow the mixture to come together and the sugar to start to dissolve.

In a small pot, combine 1 1/2 cups blueberries with the water. Bring to a boil and simmer about 3 minutes, mashing the berries frequently to create a jam-like mixture (mixture will be runny). Set aside to cool.

In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar and cornstarch. Add the 5 cups of fresh blueberries with the zest, lemon juice, almond extract, and egg. Combine well. Set aside to macerate while you make the pastry.

Divide the pastry in two. Roll out the bottom crust and line a pie plate. Trim the pastry to the edge of the pie plate, leaving no overhanging pastry.

Finish the filling by adding the cooked blueberries to the fresh mixture and stir well. Transfer to the pastry-line pie plate.

To create a lattice top, roll out the second ball of dough. Using a pizza cutter, cut out strips of dough in varying widths, or all the same widths – it’s your choice depending on the look you would like. Lay the strips parallel to each other in a vertical fashion across the top of the filling - lay them as close as you wish. Fold back every second strip so they overhang the side of the pie plate.

Place one strip of dough horizontally across the unfolded vertical strips. Fold back the strips of dough. Fold back the other strips of dough and lay another strip horizontally across the unfolded vertical strips. Fold the strips back. A lattice top will start to appear. Continue folding the strips back and forth and laying horizontal strips of dough until the top is complete. Trim the edge of the top crust to the edge of the pie plate. Brush the top with beaten egg.

To make flowers: Using a small 1 ½” scalloped cookie cutter, cut out pieces of pastry. Holding the pastry in your fingers, gently press the end of a clean pen (a pen seems to works well) into the centre of the flower without pushing all the way through. Pinch the pen and the crust together with your fingers. Remove the pen tip and brush the top of the flower with a bit of egg wash and set on the top of the lattice crust.

Generously sprinkle the top with sugar. Set the pie plate on a cookie sheet (to catch any overflowing juices). Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350°F and bake another 45 minutes. If the crust begins to brown too much, drape a sheet of aluminum foil across the top to shield it from the heat.

When the pie is cooked, remove to a wire rack and let cool completely. Serve with vanilla ice cream.