Crock-Pot Bean and Vegetable Soup

A rib-sticking soup perfect for a cold winter day.

Makes about 8-10 servings

2 cups dry navy beans

4 cups chopped fresh tomatoes, or 1-28 oz can diced tomatoes

3 medium carrots, chopped into bite size pieces

3 stalks kale*, ribs removed and chopped

4-5 mushrooms, chopped

2 stalks celery, sliced

1 heaping cup chopped red or green cabbage

1 large onion, diced

1 large clove garlic, minced

2-3 bay leaves

1 tbsp dried thyme leaves

1 tsp ground savoury or poultry seasoning

Chicken stock

The night before, soak the beans in water to cover them by 3-4 inches. Add 2 tsp salt to the water and stir. Let stand overnight. The next morning, rinse the beans.

In a 7-quart Crock-Pot, add the beans and the remaining ingredients. Add enough chicken stock to fill the pot to about 1” from the rim of the pot. Stir well and cover with the lid. Cook on low for 7-8 hours, until the beans are soft. Taste and adjust seasonings.

• If using spinach or swiss chard instead of kale, add during the final hour of cooking.