

The Wheatland Cafe





Everything in the recipe is done separately. At serving time, you can mix everything all together, or create a deconstructed plate with each ingredient in its place. Either way this is a dynamite dish!

Serves 6

In a skillet over medium heat, saute:

3 medium onions, peeled, left whole and thinly sliced

Oil, for frying

When the onions start to brown. Add:

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

Continue to saute until the onion is dark and beginning to crisp.

In a small pot, bring to boil and then a simmer:

1 cup rinsed lentils

2 cups chicken broth

Cook, covered, until lentils are tender.

In a medium pot, bring to a boil and then simmer:

1 cup brown rice

3 cups water

2 tsp whole cumin seeds

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp salt

½ cup chopped carrots

Cook, covered, until carrots are tender and rice is cooked through. Fluff with a fork, replace lid and let steam for 5 minutes before serving.

In a small skillet, saute:

1 rinsed 540 mL can cooked chickpeas

1 tbsp oil

2 tsp curry powder

1 large clove garlic, chopped

Saute about 10 minutes., stirring often.

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 cup tzatziki

At serving, toss all together EXCEPT for the onions.

Garnish with the caramelized onions, chopped parsley and a dollop of tzatziki sauce.