Healthy Bowl
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 11:46AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 12:50PM CST
Everything in the recipe is done separately. At serving time, you can mix everything all together, or create a deconstructed plate with each ingredient in its place. Either way this is a dynamite dish!
Serves 6
In a skillet over medium heat, saute:
3 medium onions, peeled, left whole and thinly sliced
Oil, for frying
When the onions start to brown. Add:
1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
Continue to saute until the onion is dark and beginning to crisp.
In a small pot, bring to boil and then a simmer:
1 cup rinsed lentils
2 cups chicken broth
Cook, covered, until lentils are tender.
In a medium pot, bring to a boil and then simmer:
1 cup brown rice
3 cups water
2 tsp whole cumin seeds
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp ground allspice
½ tsp salt
½ cup chopped carrots
Cook, covered, until carrots are tender and rice is cooked through. Fluff with a fork, replace lid and let steam for 5 minutes before serving.
In a small skillet, saute:
1 rinsed 540 mL can cooked chickpeas
1 tbsp oil
2 tsp curry powder
1 large clove garlic, chopped
Saute about 10 minutes., stirring often.
1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 cup tzatziki
At serving, toss all together EXCEPT for the onions.
Garnish with the caramelized onions, chopped parsley and a dollop of tzatziki sauce.