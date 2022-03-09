Herbed Hummus

Follow the recipe as is, or jazz it up with your own spice or herb combination. Hummus is delicious as a dip, added to power/rice bowls, or sandwich spread.

*tahini paste can be found in most grocery stores in the organic food section

One 340 mL can chickpeas, rinsed

1/3 cup tahini paste*

Juice of 1 lemon (add more if you like it really lemony)

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp coriander

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp salt

Water, to thin

Olive oil for garnish

Additional herbs for garnish

Reserve a few chickpeas for garnish.

Into a food processor or blender, add all the ingredients through salt. Add ¼ cup water and process the mixture until smooth, adding small amounts of water until desired consistency is reached. The more you process the mixture the smoother it will be become. Transfer to a shallow bowl. With a spoon, spread the hummus making wide well in the centre. Drizzle with olive oil, additional herbs, and scatter over the reserved chickpeas. Serve or refrigerate.

Variations (add ins). Add in to suit your taste.