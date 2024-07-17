Here are Saskatchewan's contributions to Canada's 2024 Olympic team

A total of 23 people with ties to Saskatchewan will attend the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Saskatchewan’s contingent will consist of three support and mission staff, five coaches and 15 athletes.

Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask. will be making her Olympic debut in women’s 3X3 basketball. It marks the first time a Canadian team has qualified for the event on both the men’s and women’s side.

Making their second straight appearances at the Olympics will be diver Rylan Wiens of Pike Lake and artistic swimming co-captain Kenzie Priddell of Regina.

Others include:

Margo Erlam (Saskatoon): Diving

Michelle Harrison (Saskatoon), Anicka Newell (Saskatoon) and Savannah Sutherland (Borden): Athletics

Blaire McDowell (Regina): Water Polo

Carissa Norsten (Waldheim): Rugby 7s

Tammara Thibeault (Regina): Boxing

Trey Lyles (Saskatoon): Basketball

Blake Tierney (Saskatoon) and Kelsey Wog (Saskatoon): Swimming

Sydney Carroll (Saskatoon): Artistic Swimming Alternate

Swimmer Ovesh Purahoo of Regina will also be attending the games, representing Team Mauritius.

As for Team Canada staff, shooting coach Lisa Borgerson is attending her third Olympic games. The Paris games will be diving coach Mary Carroll’s second Olympics – while athletics coach Chris Belof will make his Olympic debut this summer.

Lisa Thomaidis and Connor Jay (Both from Saskatoon) will be coaching Germany's women's basketball team.

Mission staff include media attaché Chris Dornan (Saskatoon) and mental health practitioner Lisa Hoffart (Regina) while swimming performance analyst Graham Olson (Saskatoon) will support Canada’s swimming team.

"Congratulations to the athletes, coaches, officials and support staff who will be representing Saskatchewan at the 2024 Olympics in Paris," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in the announcement released Wednesday.

"Thank you for your commitment to sport and for inspiring our province. You are role models and ambassadors for your communities, for Saskatchewan and for Canada.”

“We will be cheering you on."

The Paris Olympic Games are set to begin on July 26 and will run until Aug. 11.