    • How far along are Regina's 2024 construction projects?

    A City of Regina construction barrier is seen in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News) A City of Regina construction barrier is seen in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
    Regina commuters will have to contend with detours for a little while longer, as construction season passes the halfway mark.

    The City of Regina provided updates to current projects on Wednesday, including the Dewdney Avenue Corridor Revitalization Project.

    The next phase of that project will begin on Sept. 3 and continue for about one month. The focus of this phase will be on water and sewer work at the Albert and Dewdney intersection, taking place 28 feet underground.

    Starting on Sept. 3, Albert Street will be closed between 8th and 9th Avenues with minimal traffic allowed on one southbound lane, the city said. As well, Dewdney Avenue will be closed from Angus Street to McIntyre Street while the construction takes place.

    Signs will be placed to help drivers find different routes. 

    The Warehouse District will be accessible from the Broad Street side of Dewdney.

    The Water Network Expansion Project continues with water main work along Ring Road between Winnipeg and McDonald Street between Albert Street and Broad Street. The eastbound on-ramp on Albert Street North has since been reopened, the city said.

    The Southwest Sewer Upgrade Project continues as well, with McCarthy Boulevard now reduced to one lane in both directions as work continues in A.E. Wilson Park. McCarthy Boulevard will reopen early in September.

    The 11th Avenue Revitalization Project moved onto its next phase, moving the construction zone to the west. 11th Avenue between Scarth Street and Cornwall Street is still closed for SaskPower and SaskTel’s work to continue.

    The City of Regina also offered mid-year infrastructure updates, including the replacement of 2.3 kilometres of water mains, 17.8 kilometres of sewer, and 2.5 kilometres of water mains relined.

    As well, 125 lead connections have been replaced this year, almost 5,000 tons of asphalt for road repairs have been used, 3.5 kilometres of road and 6.5 kilometres of sidewalk repairs have been completed.

    The city said several safety improvements were initiated, including five new school zone flashing LED signs, two traffic calming curb locations, and the 30 km/hr Community Safety Zone in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

    For more information and updates, you can visit the City of Regina’s website

