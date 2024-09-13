Highway reopened after rollover caused delays near Ituna, Sask.

A heavy equipment rollover on Highway 52 near Ituna, Sask. led to some traffic delays Friday afternoon but police say the area has been cleaned up.

According to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP, Melville RCMP were at the scene of the rollover on Highway 52, near the Highway 15 and Highway 52 junction as of 2 p.m.

The section of roadway was fully reopened just before 4 p.m., RCMP confirmed.

RCMP said no injuries have been reported but the highway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers can expect delays in the area.

Ituna, Sask. is located about 140 kilometres northeast of Regina.