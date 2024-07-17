Woman charged after allegedly breaking into Regina school

A woman is facing two charges after she allegedly broke into a north Regina school earlier this week.

On July 16, at around 7:10 p.m. officers were called to a school on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue North for a reported break-in.

Police learned that a woman had stolen numerous items and had threatened to hurt a staff member at the school.

Officers arrived at the school – where a canine unit tracked and discovered the suspect nearby.

Paramedics transported the suspect to hospital where she was treated for a dog bite.

The 24-year-old accused faces one count of break and enter and a single count of uttering threats.

She made her first appearance in provincial court on Wednesday afternoon.