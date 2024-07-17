Is SGI's vehicle noise policy making streets more peaceful one year in?

SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.

“Prior to the policy, it was based on the subjective decision making by officers and SGI wanted to give a clear and concise line in the sand for whether a vehicle is operating at an excessive noise level or not,” Michaela Solomon, the communications consultant for SGI’s media relations said.

Noisy vehicles cannot be more than 101.3 decibels, per the policy.

"If an officer believes a vehicle is operating at an excessive level of noise, that driver is issued a requirement to go and have their vehicle brought into compliance if necessary, and then tested at an SGI accredited testing centre,” Solomon said.

The policy is in effect for light vehicles. This includes motorcycles.

"Everything that is in our showroom that comes in here and all our new side is all comes into Canada compliant,” said Robb Hertzog, the owner of Prairie Harley-Davidson.

Motorcycles are typically noisier because of the exhaust system. Hertzog said this is important so riders can be seen and heard on the road.

"It really helps to wake that motorist up, that letting them know that you are there because we are only on two wheels, we are open-ended. We are the ones getting hurt,” he said.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) believes the policy is another tool to deal with disturbance calls.

"It is perfectly possible for somebody to create a loud and unnecessary noise with a motor vehicle in a way that gets my attention or gets the attention of the neighbors or the people who live on street. Particularly if it’s 1 o'clock in the morning,” said Sergeant Keith Malcolm with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan.

If drivers are not compliant with the noise restrictions with 30 days, SGI does have the right to cancel their registration.

SGI said they have only had to cancel registrations a couple of times.