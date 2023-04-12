Lentil Vegetable Soup

The secret ingredient – almond butter – adds a deep earthy element that is so delicious. Together with the fresh herbs at the end create a lovely complex soup.

Serves 6

1 large onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp powdered ginger

1 tsp salt

2 stalks celery, diced

1 ½ cups chopped button mushrooms

2 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp dried basil

3 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup split red lentils (not whole)

8 cups vegetable or chicken stock

1 cup diced zucchini

Handful chopped fresh kale or spinach

1/3 cup unsweetened smooth almond butter (can also use tahini or unsweetened peanut butter)

2-3 tbsp lemon or lime juice

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill

Oil, for sauteing

In a stock pot over medium-low heat, saute the onion for about 5 minutes without browning. Raise heat to medium and then add the carrots and garlic and cook for several minutes. Add the ginger and salt. Stir constantly for about 1-2 minutes to toast the spices.

Add the celery, mushrooms, oregano, basil, tomato paste, lentils and stock. Stir well. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, for about 30 minutes.

Remove lid and add the zucchini, kale, almond butter, and lime juice. Cook for another 10 minutes, stirring well to ensure that the almond butter completely melts. Taste and adjust seasonings. Just before serving add the parsley and dill.