This delicious recipe comes compliments of my cousin Jason, who is an accomplished home cook. Start the fish before you start the smoker or BBQ as it needs to marinate for 30 minutes.

2 lbs (1 kg) skin-on steelhead trout or salmon fillet

1/4 cup miso paste (red or white)

3 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp Asian sesame oil

3 tbsp honey

1-2 tbsp white sesame seeds

1-2 tbsp black sesame seeds

In a small bowl, whisk together the miso paste, soy sauce, grated ginger, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, and honey.

Rinse and pat the fillet dry. Grease a large sheet of aluminum foil. Fold up the sides of the foil to create a shallow boat and to prevent the sauce from leaking. Set the fillet onto the foil. Pour over the miso mixture. and let sit for 30 minutes, but up to an hour before cooking in the refrigerator.

Smoker: Preheat the smoker and set to 210°F. Slide the foil with the fillet on to the smoker rack and smoke for about 45 minutes, until the internal temperature is 170°F. The residual heat will continue to cook the fish after you take it off the smoker and bring the final temperature to 180°F.

BBQ: Preheat BBQ. Turn off the side elements and slide the foil with the fish over indirect heat. Cook until the internal temperature is 170°F, about 10 minutes per inch cook time. The residual heat will continue to cook the fish after you take it off the BBQ and bring the final temperature to 180°F.

Oven: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place salmon onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Switch the oven to broil and then broil on high for 2 minutes to caramelize the top of the salmon.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately.