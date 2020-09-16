Makes one pie.

FILLING

Six apples (a combination of different apples is best such as two gala, two honey crisp and two Macintosh)

½ cup brown sugar

Liberal amounts of cinnamon

Lots of grated nutmeg

1 tbsp butter, cut into pieces

PASTRY

3 cups flour

2 tsp salt

2/3 cup cold butter

1/3 cup frozen or cold shortening, or cold lard

About 1 – 1 1/2 cups ice water

ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS

One egg, beaten

Granulated sugar for sprinkling

Vanilla ice cream for serving

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425°F.

In a large bowl, combine flour and salt; mix well. Using a box grater, grate in the butter and shortening. Sweep up some of the flour with the fat as you grate.

Using the palms of your hands, gather up some of the flour-fat mixture between your palms and rub your hands together with a handful of the mixture in a downward motion once. Repeat 10 times gathering up the flour-fat mixture each time. Using a fork, mix in about 1/2 cup ice water. Continue to add water in small amounts, until the mixture feels slightly moist and begins to stick together. Form the dough into two balls.

On a floured surface, using a floured rolling pin, roll out to large circle, about 1” wider than your pie plate. Never flip the dough over when rolling out pastry as this will stretch the dough. Instead, gently lift up one side of the dough and sprinkle some flour on the work surface and return the dough to the table. Turn the dough clockwise and do that same to the other side.

Fold the dough in half, and then in half again. Transfer to a pie plate, unfold the dough, very gently easing the dough in place without pulling or stretching the dough. Any holes or tears can be repaired with bits of extra dough. With scissors, trim around the pie plate, leaving about 1/4'” dough overhanging.

Roll out the second ball in the same fashion. Once the dough is folded, using a sharp knife cut slits along the sides of the triangle and cut off the top corner. Set aside.

Peel and thinly slice the apples. In a large bowl, mix together the apples with the brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well and transfer to the pie plate. Top the pie with the pieces of butter. Unfold the top crust over the top of the pie. Trim around the top crust. Fold the edges of the top crust over and under the edges of the bottom crust. Crimp the edges as desired to seal the pie. Brush the top with beaten egg and sprinkle with granulated sugar.

Bake for 15 minutes; then reduce heat to 350°F and bake for another 35 minutes. Cool to room temperature to allow the juices to set and become syrupy. Serve as is, or with vanilla ice cream.