

CTV Regina





A moist cake with chunks of chocolate scattered throughout the batter.

Adapted from Amy Vanderbilt Complete Cookbook, 1961

Makes one two-layer cake

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and line two 8” cake tins.

In a mixer bowl combine:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cup granulated sugar

1 ¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

¼ cup cocoa powder, sifted

¼ cup finely chopped 78% chocolate

Add:

½ cup very soft butter.

Mix into the dry mixture with a paddle until only small chunks of butter remain. Then add:

1 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Mix on medium-low speed for 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add:

3 eggs all at once

Mix on medium-low speed for 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Give one last quick mix to fully combine, about 5 seconds.

Transfer the batter to the two prepared pans. Bake for about 20 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes and then turn onto a cake rack to fully cool. Frost as desired.