Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 12:54PM CST
A moist cake with chunks of chocolate scattered throughout the batter.
Adapted from Amy Vanderbilt Complete Cookbook, 1961
Makes one two-layer cake
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and line two 8” cake tins.
In a mixer bowl combine:
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ cup granulated sugar
1 ¼ tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
¼ cup cocoa powder, sifted
¼ cup finely chopped 78% chocolate
Add:
½ cup very soft butter.
Mix into the dry mixture with a paddle until only small chunks of butter remain. Then add:
1 cup milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
Mix on medium-low speed for 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add:
3 eggs all at once
Mix on medium-low speed for 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Give one last quick mix to fully combine, about 5 seconds.
Transfer the batter to the two prepared pans. Bake for about 20 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes and then turn onto a cake rack to fully cool. Frost as desired.