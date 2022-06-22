Rhubarb Coffee Cake

An old-fashioned coffee cake that is absolute perfection!

Makes one 9” x 13” cake

½ cup soft butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup buttermilk, or 1 cup milk soured with 1 tsp lemon juice or vinegar

2 cups all-purposed flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch salt

2-3 heaping cups of chopped rhubarb

Topping

½ cup chopped nuts

¾ cup brown sugar

1 tsp melted butter

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9” x 13” pan.

Cream butter and sugar. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until fluffy and smooth.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add alternately in three batches with the buttermilk, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Fold in the rhubarb. Pour into the prepared pan; spread evenly.

Using your fingers, mix together the nuts, brown sugar and melted butter. Spread evenly over the top of the cake. Bake for 50-60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let cool 20 minutes before serving. Serve warm or room temperature.