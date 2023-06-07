Rhubarb Cream Cheese Turnovers

These adorable little parcels are perfect for afternoon tea. Start the rhubarb filling several hours ahead to give it time to cool completely, or set the pot with the mixture into a bowl of ice water to help it cool more quickly. Filling must be completely cool or it will heat up the puff pastry and you won’t get the ‘puff’ when the pastry bakes.

Makes about 24

Rhubarb Filling

3 cups chopped fresh rhubarb (1/2” dice)

1/3 cup sugar

Finely grated rind of 1 orange

Juice of 1 orange

1/3 cup water

1 tbsp cornstarch + 2 tbsp water

Cream Cheese Filling

250 g cream cheese, room temperature

3 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp almond extract

Icing Sugar Glaze

1 cup icing sugar

1 ½ tbsp – 2 tbsp milk

1 ½ packages puff pastry (about 675 g)

1 egg, beaten

Several tbsp sugar, for dusting the turnovers

Rhubarb Filling

Place the rhubarb, sugar, rind, orange juice and water in a medium pot. Bring to a boil. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and 2 tbsp water and add it to the hot rhubarb. Stir well. Mixture will thicken. The mixture is done cooking when the rhubarb starts to break down but still has some whole pieces. Set aside to cool completely.

Cream Cheese Filling

Place the cream cheese in a small bowl. Mash with a fork. Add the sugar and almond extract and mash until completely mixed together. Set aside.

Turnovers

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line several cookie sheets with parchment paper.

On a floured board, roll out ½ package of puff pastry to a 12” x 12” square. With a pastry wheel or knife, cut the sides into three 4” strips. You will have nine squares. Brush the beaten egg along the right side and the bottom of each square.

Place about 1 tsp of cream cheese in the centre of the square and then top with about 1 tsp of the cold rhubarb filling. Take the top left-hand corner of the pastry square and fold it over the filling to form a triangle, pressing down the edges to seal. Set the turnover on the lined cookie sheet. Repeat with the remaining squares. Brush with beaten egg and cut a slit in the top of each turnover. Sprinkle lightly with some sugar. Refrigerate the turnovers until firm and brown, about 15-30 minutes.

Bake for about 18-20 minutes, until puffed and flaky. Let cool 15 minutes before removing to a platter.

Icing Sugar Glaze

Whisk together the icing sugar and milk until the consistency of buttermilk. Using your whisk, drizzle the glaze over the turnovers.