I’ve updated this lovely, homey retro dish to pack it with flavour, make the meat deliciously tender, and zip it up with fresh dill and a topping of dill pickle. You won’t miss the usual can of mushroom soup one bit! Retro never tasted so good!

Serves 6

1 ½ lbs sirloin steak, outside round, flank or any other cut of stewing meat, cut into strips ¼” thick.

¼ cup flour

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

Oil, for browning

½ cup red wine

1 onion, peeled, halved and cut into thin wedges

2 cups thickly sliced button mushrooms (4 slices per mushroom)

1 ½ cups beef broth

1 heaping tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ cup sour cream

1 large handful chopped fresh dill, about ¾ cup

Chopped kosher kill pickles, for garnish

375 g package wide egg noodles

2 tbsp butter

Set slow cooker to low setting. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, salt and pepper. Toss the meat into the bowl and toss well to coat every piece.

Preheat a skillet to high heat. Add some oil and brown the meat in batches and transfer to the slow cooker once each batch is browned. Deglaze the pan with the red wine and add to the slow cooker.

Add the onion, mushrooms, beef broth, Dijon, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and tomato paste. Stir together. Cover with a lid and slow cook for 3 – 3 ½ hours on low heat. Don’t cook longer or the meat will fall apart when you stir in the sour cream and dill.

Meanwhile, cook the egg noodles until al dente in plenty of boiling water seasoned with salt. Drain and stir in the butter until melted.

When the meat is cooked and tender (taste it just to make sure it doesn’t need more cooking), stir in the sour cream and fresh dill. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Spoon some noodles into serving dishes or onto plates. Ladle over the beef stroganoff and garnish with some extra dill sprigs and some chopped dill pickle.