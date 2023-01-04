Slow-Cooker Navy Bean Chili

A delicious gut-busting chili filled with vegetables and flavour. Start the slow cooker before you leave for work, and you’ll have a steaming delicious bowl ready when you get home. Serve with tortilla chips, or a warm bun.

Serves 6

2 ½ cups dried navy (small white) beans

3 tsp salt

Water to cover by 2 inches

One 28-oz can diced tomatoes

¾ cup salsa

Water or vegetable stock

1 oz 70% or higher dark chocolate

2 tbsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp thyme leaves

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 can tomato soup

1 large or 2 small onions, diced

1 large carrot, diced

2 stalk celery, diced

1 tsp vegetable stock base (such as Better than Boullion)

1 cup frozen corn niblets

Grated cheese for garnish

Soak the beans overnight in a large bowl with the 3 tsp salt and water to cover by 2 inches. The next morning, drain and rinse the beans. Transfer them to a slow cooker.

Add the remaining ingredients except the corn. Add water to just barely cover the ingredients. Stir in the vegetable stock base. Alternatively, use vegetable stock instead of water and omit the vegetable stock base. Chicken stock will also work for a non-vegetarian version.

Cover with the lid and cook on low for 5-6 hours. The chili will thicken as it cooks. Stir in the corn and let simmer for another hour. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon into bowls and top with the grated cheese.