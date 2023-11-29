REGINA
Wheatland Cafe

    • Swedish Meatballs

    This is the recipe that I learned while living in Sweden. They are delicate and flavourful. Meatballs there are traditionally served with boiled potatoes and lingonberry sauce. Cranberry sauce is a terrific substitute.

    Makes about 30 meatballs

     

    1 lb (500g) ground beef, or a combination of beef and pork

    ½ cup heavy cream

    ¼ cup dry breadcrumbs

    1 egg, lightly beaten

    1 small onion, grated

    2 small potatoes, peeled and boiled and mashed

    1 tsp salt

    ½ tsp pepper

    ¼ tsp allspice

    1 ½ cups heavy cream

    1 tsp bouillon paste, or a bouillon cube

    1 tbsp soy sauce

    Salt and pepper, to taste

    Lingonberry or cranberry sauce

     

    In a large bowl, combine the heavy cream and breadcrumbs. Let stand several minutes. Then add the beaten egg, grated onion, mashed potatoes, salt, pepper and allspice. Whisk to combine. Add the ground beef and mix well with a spoon or your hands.

    Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add a small amount of oil. Form the beef mixture into small balls about 1” – 1 ½” wide. Add to the skillet and cook in batches. (I keep a bowl of water next to the mixture to moisten my hands. It keeps the ground beef mixture from sticking to my hands).

    Drain on paper towel. Place in a 200°F oven to keep warm.

    When all the meatballs are cooked, make a sauce with the pan drippings. Add the cream to the hot pan – careful it will bubble - use a whisk to scrape the bottom of the pan. Add the bouillon paste, soy sauce and salt and paper to taste. Let cook for a few minutes until thickened slightly. Taste and adjust seasonings. Strain through a sieve into a sauce cup.

    Serve the meatballs with the sauce and the lingonberry or cranberry sauce.

