

The Wheatland Cafe





Vinegret

2 potatoes

2 beets

3 carrots

2-3 pickles

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp vinegar (optional)

Salt and pepper

1. Boil potatoes, beets and carrots separately until cooked. Cool and peel.

2. Chop vegetables and pickles. Mix together with onion, oil and vinegar.

3. Season with salt and pepper. Variation: add 1/2 cup sauerkraut.

Jødekager

1 cup soft butter

1 cup sugar, separated

1 egg

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cardamom

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 egg white, lightly beaten

1. Cream butter with 3/4 cup of sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg.

2. In another bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and cardamom.

3. Gradually mix the flour into the butter mixture until well blended. Form the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic and rest on the counter for an hour.

4. Mix cinnamon and remaining 1/4 cup sugar.

5. Working in batches, roll the dough on a floured surface. To prevent sticking, cover dough with a piece of floured wax paper. Roll to a scant 1/4 inch.

5. Cut round cookies and place on a baking sheet. Combine the scraps and roll again.

6. Brush cookies with egg white and sprinkle with sugar-cinnamon mixture. Bake at 375F until the edges are just starting to brown, about 10 minutes.