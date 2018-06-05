

CTV Regina





Get ready for the return of mosquito season. Recent rain in Regina has made for perfect conditions for the summer pests.

City officials say Regina received about 50 millimetres of rain in the past five days.

With standing water, a breeding ground for mosquitoes, populations are expected to rise as soon as the weekend.

The city is also working to combat caterpillars and cankerworms. Crews have already sprayed 1,500 trees, and the city says the program is paying off.

Last year the city sprayed 14,000 trees for cankerworms and caterpillars. This year they only have to spray about 2,000.