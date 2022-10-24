Most southern Sask. highways reopened following icy storm

Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions, but have since reopened.

Many have since reopened, including two large stretches of Highway 1 between Swift Current and Regina.

Travel is still not recommended on some portions of the Trans-Canada near Swift Current, Moose Jaw and Regina.

Conditions on highways are described as slushy, icy or ice covered, with heavy, drifting or packed snow. Visibility was reduced or at zero in some areas.

Check the Highway Hotline for up to date road information.

OUTAGES

Unplanned power outages are affecting three areas of Saskatchewan.

The largest outage includes the City of Moose Jaw and surrounding areas. In an update at 9:25 a.m., SaskPower said crews are still working to restore power for customers in this area.

SaskPower does not have an estimated time for repair.

Affected communities include the City of Moose Jaw, Mortlach, Caron, Caronport, Briercrest, Avonlea, Rouleau, Belle Plaine, Marquis, Tuxford, Buffalo Pound, Drink Water, Riverhurst, Spring Valley and surrounding areas.

For the latest updates on power status in your community, check the SaskPower outage map.

SaskTel customers in Caronport may also be experiencing an outage affecting homephone, wireless, internet and maxTV stream services.

“The outage in Caronport is a major outage due to a power outage caused by the recent storm in the Moose Jaw area. SaskPower will be on route to restore power once roads are safely re-opened,” SaskTel said in a tweet.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, SaskTel said it is still experiencing the same outage, according to a news release. It said it would provide another update on Tuesday morning.

