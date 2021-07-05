REGINA -- Some motorcyclists say SGI’s proposed insurance rate hike is making it increasingly expensive to ride.

Don Fuller has been riding motorcycles for five decades, and is a member of the group, Riders Against Government Exploitation (RAGE). He said it already costs him about $3,000 per year to license a motorcycle, and that is expected to increase by 10 per cent.

“Since 2013, Saskatchewan motorcyclists have been paying the highest rates in, not only Canada, but North America,” said Fuller. “SGI continues to raise rates, instead of dealing with the actual problem of licensing and safety.”

SGI is proposing an overall 1.7 per cent rate increase, with rate rebalancing for all vehicles. Each customers rate change depends on the type of vehicle they own.

According to SGI, there is currently is a shortfall between what’s being paid into the Auto Fund by motorcyclists, and the amount paid out in claims. The proposed increase would bring rates closer to the the amount needed to cover claims and expenses.

Because the proposed increase is still before the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel, SGI declined to comment on camera. In a statement, the crown corporation said, “The cost to fix or repair the motorcycle is a fraction of the total cost of a typical motorcycle crash. Most of the premiums motorcycle owners are paying goes to providing benefits to riders injured in collisions, accounting for more than 75 [per cent] of motorcycle claim costs.”

According to SGI, riders are more likely to be seriously injured in a collision, than those involved in a vehicle crash, because of the lack of occupant protection. The average cost for a motorcycle injury claim is $90,000, compared to $22,000 for a private passenger vehicle injury claim.

If approved, rate changes would take effect on Jan. 21, 2022. SGI said all changes will be capped to reduce rate shock for customers.

More to come…