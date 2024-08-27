Moxies returns to Regina with renovated space

REGINA
    Canadian restaurant chain Moxies will be formerly returning to Regina, with its revamped location set to open Aug. 29, 2024.
    Fans of Moxies can look forward to the restaurant’s return to Regina this week, as renovations are complete.

    According to a media release on Monday, Moxies will open to the public on Thursday, with a revamped look and menu.

    Regina was the latest location to undergo the transformation as part of a North American rollout, according to the restaurant chain.

    Moxies is located at 1800 Victoria Ave. The 7,500 square-foot location contains room for 250 guests.

    Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

    Moxies maintains 59 locations across North America.

