Moxies returns to Regina with renovated space

Fans of Moxies can look forward to the restaurant’s return to Regina this week, as renovations are complete.

According to a media release on Monday, Moxies will open to the public on Thursday, with a revamped look and menu.

Regina was the latest location to undergo the transformation as part of a North American rollout, according to the restaurant chain.

Moxies is located at 1800 Victoria Ave. The 7,500 square-foot location contains room for 250 guests.

Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Moxies maintains 59 locations across North America.