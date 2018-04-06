

CTV Regina





Several people are facing an array of charges after an incident involving an injured woman.

On April 1, Regina police responded to a call about the woman, who was “injured and in distress” near Sixth Avenue and Montague Streets, they said in a press release.

She was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After an ongoing investigation, four people have been charged in relation to the incident.

Keanna Jessica Seaborne, 23, was charged on Wednesday with attempted murder and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Leon Edgar Ryder, 41, has been charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement and robbery.

Noreen M. Landry, 36, has been charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement and robbery.

Michael Sean Landry, 32, has been charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement, robbery, possession of a gun, and several other offences.

Noreen Landry, Michael Landry and Ryder appeared in Regina Provincial Court on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.