'My Mama is a Superhero': Daughter inspires Moose Jaw woman to write children's book about her wheelchair, disabilities
A Moose Jaw woman has written a book to help explain wheelchairs and disabilities to children.
Lindsey Stephenson’s initial inspiration to write “My Mama is a Super Hero” came after a bedtime conversation with her young daughter Ella.
“We were just chatting about her day at school when she [my daughter] recounted a conversation with another child who asked about my wheelchair and disability,” Stephenson said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.
“[My daughter] mentioned to them that in her eyes my disability was more of a superpower and my wheelchair is something I need to use as a result of that.”
Another motivation for Stephenson to write her book was the lack of characters in mainstream media and stories with disabilities.
“When I was growing up I didn’t have any books with characters that I could relate to,” she said.
Stephenson further believes books like hers is also an opportunity to introduce young children to diversity and inclusion at an early age.
“I think it can help them be more accepting and realize that we have more in common than we do differently,” she said.
Stephenson said the story is based on her entire family and late pet dog who passed away last year.
“I have to say though that Ella is the true superhero for having had this discussion with a friend of hers and being able to explain diversity and inclusion in the way that she did. I am just the proud mom who gets to tell her story,” Stephenson said.
“My Mama is a Superhero” is currently available on Amazon.
Stevenson said anyone who wants to discuss diversity and inclusion or the book itself can reach out via her website, Lindseycstephenson.com.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Conservatives allege misconduct over Liberal MP joining hybrid House proceedings from a washroom stall
The Conservatives are alleging 'contempt of the House' after a Liberal MP appeared to be participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Queen Elizabeth II won't attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.
Putin's Victory Day speech full of bluster about Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin used his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict is headed, as his forces pressed their offensive with few signs of progress.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges
More human remains were found at Lake Mead over the weekend, less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered at the reservoir.
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
American guests found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas to be named today, police say
Authorities intend to name Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, the island nation's police commissioner said.
Construction industry faces high inflation, job action from workers
The construction industry is feeling the pressures of inflation. Statistics Canada says residential construction costs have increased 25 per cent since last year. Meanwhile, workers are also demanding higher pay to keep up with inflation.
Defence suggests complainant expressed 'sexual interest' in Jacob Hoggard in messages
Lawyers for Jacob Hoggard are suggesting a young woman expressed 'sexual interest' in the musician in messages before an incident in which she alleges he violently raped her.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater researchers report 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
A team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater says COVID-19 levels are on the rise again.
-
Hopeful for the future: Sask. airports looking to better times in 2022
It was a tough year for Saskatchewan’s two major airports. With Regina and Saskatchewan coming up financially short in 2021.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada warns of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces relief program for residents impacted by spring floods
The Manitoba government is providing financial assistance to people, cities, businesses and farmers that have been impacted by the spring floods this year.
-
Manitoba announces $15 million for communities to help patch potholes
The Manitoba government is sinking $15 million into a one-time grant program aimed at fixing the province’s pothole-addled roads made worse by months of extreme weather.
-
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out at southeast Calgary high school, classes cancelled
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a charter school in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia.
-
Alberta announces new $2M organ donation program
The province is hoping to improve organ and tissue donation rates in Alberta with the introduction of a new $2 million program.
-
Mass seizures cause concern for chock-full Calgary Humane Society
The Calgary Humane Society is reminding citizens to get their pets spayed and neutered after a couple of mass seizures in the past two weeks that resulted in the shelter being packed with pups.
Edmonton
-
Fire started by 'smoking materials' causes $1.5M in damage: EFRS
A weekend fire that caused $1.5 million in damage was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, investigators say.
-
'Memorable and much loved': Canada Permanent Building designated a historic resource
A downtown building that dates back more than a century has been designated as a historic resource by the city.
-
Garth Brooks adds second Edmonton stadium show
Brooks and his team announced a brand new opening night for Friday, June 24 at Commonwealth Stadium after tickets for his show a day later sold out in 45 minutes last week.
Toronto
-
Top 5 things to know about the Ontario Liberal’s platform
The Ontario Liberals unveiled their election campaign platform on Monday morning weeks ahead of the provincial election.
-
Ontario PCs follow other major parties in announcing increase in ODSP rates
The Progressive Conservatives are following the Liberals, NDP and Greens with a new promise—which was not previously outlined in their budget—to increase financial supports for the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) by five per cent if elected.
-
'We are on the right track:' Toronto formally ends municipal state of emergency after 777 days
Mayor John Tory has formally terminated a municipal state of emergency which had been in effect for a total of 777 days, calling it “just one more sign that the city is returning to a more normal state of existence.”
Ottawa
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city over the weekend.
-
Ontario PCs follow other major parties in announcing increase in ODSP rates
The Progressive Conservatives are following the Liberals, NDP and Greens with a new promise—which was not previously outlined in their budget—to increase financial supports for the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) by five per cent if elected.
-
Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Vancouver
-
The cost of fuel is so high in the province that BC Ferries is hiking its surcharge
The price of fuel climbed so high that British Columbia's ferry service provider is going to ask passengers to pay more.
-
Shooting gallery, multiple safe rooms included in Vancouver mansion listed at $22M
A Vancouver mansion comes with nearly all the amenities a would-be buyer could think of, including a shooting gallery and multiple safe rooms.
-
NEW
NEW | 4.1-magitude earthquake reported off Haida Gwaii, B.C.
A small earthquake that rattled British Columbia's north coast on Monday was lightly felt by some residents of Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Montreal
-
Over a quarter of Quebecers developed COVID-19 antibodies in 2.5 months in 2022
A new study out of Hema-Quebec and the Ministry of Health has found that more than one in four Quebec adults developed antibodies to COVID-19 between the beginning of the year and mid-March.
-
Experts alarmed about increased use of high-concentration cannabis in some Quebec high schools
Drug addiction specialists are warning parents about a new and strong cannabis drug available online that is increasing in popularity among Quebec high school students.
-
Liberals will run lawyer and former TMR mayoral candidate Michelle Setlakwe for Mont-Royal-Outremont
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade unveiled the party's candidate for Mont-Royal-Outremont on Monday after the long-time MNA Pierre Arcand said he would not seek reelection.
Vancouver Island
-
'One of the kindest, most generous, humble men': Sooke shooting victim identified
Friends have identified a Sooke, B.C., husband and father as the victim of a targeted shooting near Otter Point on Saturday.
-
NEW
NEW | 4.1-magitude earthquake reported off Haida Gwaii, B.C.
A small earthquake that rattled British Columbia's north coast on Monday was lightly felt by some residents of Haida Gwaii, B.C.
-
Man, 30, dead after single-vehicle crash in Saanich
A 30-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Saanich, B.C.
Atlantic
-
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster will mark the 30th anniversary today in a ceremony at a memorial park in New Glasgow, N.S., not far from the mine.
-
Son of man killed in Westray Mine disaster remembers father 30 years later
It was 30 years ago Monday when Damian Short lost his father in the tragic Westray Mine explosion in Plymouth, N.S.
-
Ukrainian boy, 16, set to arrive in Newfoundland today on plane carrying 166 refugees
A 16-year-old Ukrainian boy who left behind his family is among the 166 refugees expected to land in St. John's, N.L., Monday evening aboard a plane chartered by the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigating serious head-on crash in Huntsville
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing an investigation into a serious, head-on crash that injured three people in Huntsville on Friday.
-
Sudbury police arrest man, seize drugs after bus depot fight
A fight at the Sudbury Ontario Northland bus depot Sunday has resulted in drug trafficking charges and the seizure of suspected cocaine, police say.
-
More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges
More human remains were found at Lake Mead over the weekend, less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered at the reservoir.
Kitchener
-
Gas prices set new record in Waterloo region
The price of gas in Waterloo region hit a new record Monday, as fuel prices continue to soar across the country.
-
Collision closes section of Hwy 403 in Brantford
In a tweet, OPP said the closure is expected to last for “an extended period of time.”
-
Officer had to swerve to avoid vehicle heading wrong way, arrests driver: Guelph police
A Guelph man has been charged with dangerous driving after police say he drove the wrong way on the road and almost hit a police cruiser.